2012 Honda Accord
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
Used
- Listing ID: 9745981
- Stock #: 254598
- VIN: 1HGCP3F88CA800326
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.FORMER POLICE VEHICLE.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
