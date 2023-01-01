Menu
2012 Honda Accord

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Accord

2012 Honda Accord

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Accord

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
  • Listing ID: 9745981
  • Stock #: 254598
  • VIN: 1HGCP3F88CA800326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.FORMER POLICE VEHICLE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

