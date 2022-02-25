Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Honda Odyssey

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Odyssey

2012 Honda Odyssey

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Odyssey

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 8372904
  2. 8372904
  3. 8372904
  4. 8372904
  5. 8372904
  6. 8372904
  7. 8372904
  8. 8372904
  9. 8372904
  10. 8372904
  11. 8372904
  12. 8372904
  13. 8372904
  14. 8372904
  15. 8372904
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8372904
  • Stock #: 902280
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H63CB505301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 902280
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN BURLINGTON ON.UNIT MUST BE PICKED UP IN BURLINGTON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Power Seats,Interior Colour: Beige,Radio: AM-FM-Bluetooth-Compact Disc

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2013 Volvo XC90
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2003 Toyota Echo
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Sprinter
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

1-888-450-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-450-6224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory