2012 Hyundai Accent

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Location

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Used
  • Listing ID: 8373285
  • Stock #: 902304
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE9CU138201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLU
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 902304
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN TORONTO ON.UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD.ENGINE PROBLEMS-NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS.ENGINE LIGHT ON

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Tilt Wheel,Interior Colour: Grey,DashBoard Lights: Engine,Radio: AM-FM-Compact Disc

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

