ENGINE LIGHT ON.

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

0 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED

12657372

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 5XYZHDAG5CG133774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe