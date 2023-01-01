Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 9543430
  2. 9543430
  3. 9543430
  4. 9543430
  5. 9543430
  6. 9543430
  7. 9543430
  8. 9543430
  9. 9543430
  10. 9543430
  11. 9543430
  12. 9543430
  13. 9543430
  14. 9543430
  15. 9543430
  16. 9543430
  17. 9543430
  18. 9543430
  19. 9543430
  20. 9543430
  21. 9543430
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9543430
  • Stock #: 253600
  • VIN: 5XYZGDAB2CG129589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BRN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2013 Cadillac ATS
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 Ford Ranger
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Explorer P...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory