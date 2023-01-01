Menu
2012 Jeep Compass

145,800 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

Sport/North

Location

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

145,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9485955
  • Stock #: 46339AUXZ
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB1CD513331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 145,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

