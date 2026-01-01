$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2012 Jeep Patriot
SPORT
2012 Jeep Patriot
SPORT
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
397,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4NJPAB9CD500425
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Slate Grey Interior
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 397,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2WD Sport Utility Vehicles, FWD 4dr Sport, 5-Speed Manual, Gas I4 2.4L/144
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION (STD)
Mineral Grey Metallic
2.4L DOHC 16-VALVE I4 DUAL VVT ENGINE (STD)
16" X 6.5" STYLED STEEL WHEELS (STD)
P205/70R16 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
DARK SLATE GREY INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
25D SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L I4 engine 5-speed manual trans
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
2020 RAM 1500 SPORT 127,380 KM $41,986 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 201,560 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
2012 Jeep Patriot SPORT 397,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-242-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-242-2883
2012 Jeep Patriot