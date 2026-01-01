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2WD Sport Utility Vehicles, FWD 4dr Sport, 5-Speed Manual, Gas I4 2.4L/144

2012 Jeep Patriot

397,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2012 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

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14160970

2012 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
397,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4NJPAB9CD500425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Grey Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 397,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2WD Sport Utility Vehicles, FWD 4dr Sport, 5-Speed Manual, Gas I4 2.4L/144

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION (STD)
Mineral Grey Metallic
2.4L DOHC 16-VALVE I4 DUAL VVT ENGINE (STD)
16" X 6.5" STYLED STEEL WHEELS (STD)
P205/70R16 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
DARK SLATE GREY INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
25D SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L I4 engine 5-speed manual trans

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2012 Jeep Patriot SPORT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2012 Jeep Patriot SPORT 397,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
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705-242-XXXX

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705-242-2883

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400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2012 Jeep Patriot