Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Kia Rondo

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2012 Kia Rondo

2012 Kia Rondo

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Kia Rondo

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 9298981
  2. 9298981
  3. 9298981
  4. 9298981
  5. 9298981
  6. 9298981
  7. 9298981
  8. 9298981
  9. 9298981
  10. 9298981
  11. 9298981
  12. 9298981
  13. 9298981
  14. 9298981
  15. 9298981
  16. 9298981
  17. 9298981
  18. 9298981
  19. 9298981
  20. 9298981
  21. 9298981
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9298981
  • Stock #: 251939
  • VIN: KNAHG8A88C7411818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL PROCEEDS GO TO ONTARIO FEDERATION FOR CEREBRAL PALSY.4 EXTRA TIRES ON RIMS.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2015 RAM 1500
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 SUPE...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Ford Ranger SUP...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

1-888-450-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-450-6224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory