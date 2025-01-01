Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Kia Soul

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Kia Soul

Watch This Vehicle
12574553

2012 Kia Soul

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12574553
  2. 12574553
  3. 12574553
  4. 12574553
  5. 12574553
  6. 12574553
  7. 12574553
  8. 12574553
  9. 12574553
  10. 12574553
  11. 12574553
  12. 12574553
  13. 12574553
  14. 12574553
  15. 12574553
  16. 12574553
  17. 12574553
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN KNDJT2A66C7474301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2019 Toyota Tundra Crewmax PLA for sale in Innisfil, ON
2019 Toyota Tundra Crewmax PLA 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra for sale in Innisfil, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Innisfil, ON
2018 Nissan Murano SL 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2012 Kia Soul