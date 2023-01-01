2012 Mazda MAZDA5

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10441134

10441134 Stock #: 259063

259063 VIN: JM1CW2DL1C0100429

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour WHT

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.