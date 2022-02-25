Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8373294
  Stock #: 902309
  VIN: WD3BE7CD3C5610641

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour GRY
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # 902309
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN TORONTO ON.UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD.ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning,Electric Windows,Power Locks,Interior Colour: Black,Radio: AM-FM-Compact Disc

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

