2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8373294

8373294 Stock #: 902309

902309 VIN: WD3BE7CD3C5610641

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour GRY

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # 902309

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning,Electric Windows,Power Locks,Interior Colour: Black,Radio: AM-FM-Compact Disc

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.