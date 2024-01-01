Menu
TPMS LIGHT ON. CHECK E. INE LIGHT ON.

2012 Mitsubishi Lancer

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES/ES SPORT

2012 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES/ES SPORT

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

VIN JA32X2HU2CU607746

  Exterior Colour WHT
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT ON. CHECK E. INE LIGHT ON.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2012 Mitsubishi Lancer