2012 Mitsubishi RVR

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8440470
  Stock #: 242707
  VIN: JA4AH3AU3CZ602160

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour SIL
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTRA TIRES IN BACK.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

