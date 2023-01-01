Menu
2012 Nissan Altima

0 KM

Details Description Features

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

S

Location

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
  • Listing ID: 10420917
  • Stock #: 259120
  • VIN: 1N4AL2AP8CN566357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. SERVICE ENGINE LIGHT IS ON. OIL CHANGE REQUIRED.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

