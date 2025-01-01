Menu
TPMS LIGHT ON.

2012 Nissan Rogue

0 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan Rogue

12653484

2012 Nissan Rogue

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
VIN JN8AS5MV0CW377256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
2012 Nissan Rogue