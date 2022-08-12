Menu
2012 Nissan Versa

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

SV

Location

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8974087
  • Stock #: 250141
  • VIN: 3N1CN7AP6CL932653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BRN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON. CARFAX REPORTS 1 INCIDENT FOR $2937. TRANSMISSION PROBLEM - NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Email North Toronto Auction

