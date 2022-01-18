2012 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8148667

8148667 Stock #: 901898

901898 VIN: 1C6RD7GT7CS298034

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLK

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 901898

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Keyless Entry,Navigation,Power Locks,Tilt Wheel,Interior Colour: Black,DashBoard Lights: TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitor System),Radio: AM-FM-Bluetooth-Compact Disc

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.