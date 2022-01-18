Menu
2012 RAM 1500

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 8148667
  • Stock #: 901898
  • VIN: 1C6RD7GT7CS298034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 901898
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN NORTH BAY ON.UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD.TPMS LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Keyless Entry,Navigation,Power Locks,Tilt Wheel,Interior Colour: Black,DashBoard Lights: TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitor System),Radio: AM-FM-Bluetooth-Compact Disc

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

