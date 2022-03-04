Menu
2012 Toyota Camry

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

LE Hybrid

LE Hybrid

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  Listing ID: 8570879
  Stock #: 247758
  VIN: 4T1BD1FK3CU013569

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour WHT
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 247758
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

.ABS LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT.MASTER CAUTION LIGHT

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

