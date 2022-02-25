2012 Toyota Prius

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8373297

8373297 Stock #: 902310

902310 VIN: JTDKN3DU7C5378929

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour GRY

Fuel Type Hybrid

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 902310

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning,Electric Windows,Power Locks,Interior Colour: Grey,Radio: AM-FM-Compact Disc

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.