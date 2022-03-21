Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota Prius

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Prius

2012 Toyota Prius

PLUG-IN

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Prius

PLUG-IN

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 8965000
  2. 8965000
  3. 8965000
  4. 8965000
  5. 8965000
  6. 8965000
  7. 8965000
  8. 8965000
  9. 8965000
  10. 8965000
  11. 8965000
  12. 8965000
  13. 8965000
  14. 8965000
  15. 8965000
  16. 8965000
  17. 8965000
  18. 8965000
  19. 8965000
  20. 8965000
  21. 8965000
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8965000
  • Stock #: 245594
  • VIN: JTDKN3DP4C3026400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 245594
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2013 Volkswagen Jetta
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Sienna LE
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-250 Supe...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

1-888-450-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-450-6224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory