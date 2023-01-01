Menu
BULB LIGHT ON.SOFT BRAKES - NEED TO BE REPLACED.

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2012 Volkswagen Jetta

SE

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

SE

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 3VWDX7AJ1CM304045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

BULB LIGHT ON.SOFT BRAKES - NEED TO BE REPLACED.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2012 Volkswagen Jetta