2012 Volkswagen Jetta

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

Used
  • Listing ID: 8372916
  • Stock #: 902288
  • VIN: 3VWLX7AJ6CM393896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN LONDON ON.UNIT MUST BE PICKED UP IN LONDON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Power Seats,Tilt Wheel,Interior Colour: Black,Radio: AM-FM-Bluetooth-Compact Disc

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

