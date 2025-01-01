Menu
MAINTENANCE OVERDUE LIGHT ON.

2012 Volvo XC60

0 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Volvo XC60

3.2

12584630

2012 Volvo XC60

3.2

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

VIN YV4952DZ7C2339776

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

MAINTENANCE OVERDUE LIGHT ON.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2012 Volvo XC60