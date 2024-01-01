Menu
2013 Audi A4

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Audi A4

2013 Audi A4

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN WAUBFCFL1DN005093

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 262713
  • Mileage 0 KM

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2013 Audi A4