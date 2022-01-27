Menu
2013 BMW 3 Series

0 KM

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  • Listing ID: 8156749
  • Stock #: 901925
  • VIN: WBA3B3C5XDF543355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 901925
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN HALTON HILLS.UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD.STRUCTURAL DAMAGE-ALTERATION.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning,Electric Windows,Keyless Entry,Navigation,Power Locks,Power Seats,Tilt Wheel,Interior Colour: Black,Radio: AM-FM-Bluetooth

