$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Toronto Auction
1-888-450-6224
2013 BMW 3 Series
2013 BMW 3 Series
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
1-888-450-6224
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 8156749
- Stock #: 901925
- VIN: WBA3B3C5XDF543355
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 901925
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN HALTON HILLS.UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD.STRUCTURAL DAMAGE-ALTERATION.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning,Electric Windows,Keyless Entry,Navigation,Power Locks,Power Seats,Tilt Wheel,Interior Colour: Black,Radio: AM-FM-Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From North Toronto Auction
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5