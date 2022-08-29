$CALL+ tax & licensing
North Toronto Auction
2013 BMW 3 Series
328 XI
Location
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Listing ID: 9310864
- Stock #: 251842
- VIN: WBA3B3C52DF531099
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
COMES WITH NAVIGATION. CARFAX REPORTS 3 INCIDENTS FOR $5927;.$7911 AND UNKNOWN AMOUNT. POWETRAIN PROBLEMS - NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats
