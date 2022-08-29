Menu
2013 BMW 3 Series

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2013 BMW 3 Series

2013 BMW 3 Series

328 XI

2013 BMW 3 Series

328 XI

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9310864
  • Stock #: 251842
  • VIN: WBA3B3C52DF531099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

COMES WITH NAVIGATION. CARFAX REPORTS 3 INCIDENTS FOR $5927;.$7911 AND UNKNOWN AMOUNT. POWETRAIN PROBLEMS - NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

