2013 BMW X3

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

xDrive35i

Location

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10229513
  • Stock #: 257412
  • VIN: 5UXWX7C55DL983041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON. DRIVE TRAIN ISSUES - NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS. DRIVE TRAIN LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

