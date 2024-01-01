Menu
KEYS IN OFFICE.

2013 Chevrolet Corvette

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Corvette

GRAND SPO

2013 Chevrolet Corvette

GRAND SPO

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1G1YR2DW8D5106393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

KEYS IN OFFICE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Convertible, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
