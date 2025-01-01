Menu
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE.

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

12203050

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 2GNFLCEKXD6407051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2013 Chevrolet Equinox