2013 Chevrolet Express

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 9847463

9847463 Stock #: 254967

254967 VIN: 1GCWGGBAXD1138567

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour WHT

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Stock # 254967

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.