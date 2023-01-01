Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Express

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Express

2013 Chevrolet Express

G2500

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Express

G2500

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 9847463
  2. 9847463
  3. 9847463
  4. 9847463
  5. 9847463
  6. 9847463
  7. 9847463
  8. 9847463
  9. 9847463
  10. 9847463
  11. 9847463
  12. 9847463
  13. 9847463
  14. 9847463
  15. 9847463
  16. 9847463
  17. 9847463
  18. 9847463
  19. 9847463
  20. 9847463
  21. 9847463
  22. 9847463
  23. 9847463
  24. 9847463
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 9847463
  • Stock #: 254967
  • VIN: 1GCWGGBAXD1138567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 254967
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON. 4 EXTRA TIRES ON RIMS. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION. AIRBAGS ARE INOPERABLE - AIRBAG LIGHT ON

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2014 Mercedes ML 350...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Longhorn
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2006 Hummer H3
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory