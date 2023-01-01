$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Express
G2500
Location
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
- Listing ID: 9847463
- Stock #: 254967
- VIN: 1GCWGGBAXD1138567
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHT
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE LIGHT ON. 4 EXTRA TIRES ON RIMS. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION. AIRBAGS ARE INOPERABLE - AIRBAG LIGHT ON
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
