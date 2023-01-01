$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Malibu
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Listing ID: 9646846
- Stock #: 254252
- VIN: 1G11B5SA3DF131209
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SIL
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ABS LIGHT IS ON. TPMS LIGHT IS ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT IS ON.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
