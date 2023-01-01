Menu
2013 Chevrolet Silverado

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2013 Chevrolet Silverado

2013 Chevrolet Silverado

K1500 HY

2013 Chevrolet Silverado

K1500 HY

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9966590
  Stock #: 256072
  VIN: 3GCUKUEJ5DG276762

  Exterior Colour GRY
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 256072
  Mileage 0 KM

ENGINE LIGHT IS ON. 4 EXTRA TIRES NOT ON RIMS.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

