2013 Chevrolet Silverado

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 9966590

9966590 Stock #: 256072

256072 VIN: 3GCUKUEJ5DG276762

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour GRY

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 256072

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.