The 2013 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LTZ rolls in like a loyal giant built for real life, not just showroom gloss. With its 5.3L V8 pulling strong and smooth, its ready for highway hauls, family trips, and trailer duty without breaking a sweat. Inside, the LTZ trim wraps you in heated leather seats, a premium sound system, and enough space to make road trips feel like a small victory parade. Add in its confident 4x4 capability and a reputation for long-term toughness, and you get a full-size SUV thats equal parts comfort, muscle, and dependability. This Suburban is the kind of rig that just makes everything feel easier.*Vehicle Sold AS-IS*The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2013 Chevrolet Suburban

270,335 KM

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Suburban

LTZ

2013 Chevrolet Suburban

LTZ

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
270,335KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNSKKE73DR109596

  • Exterior Colour White Diamond Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 270,335 KM

| SOLD AS TRADED | The 2013 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LTZ rolls in like a loyal giant built for real life, not just showroom gloss. With its 5.3L V8 pulling strong and smooth, its ready for highway hauls, family trips, and trailer duty without breaking a sweat. Inside, the LTZ trim wraps you in heated leather seats, a premium sound system, and enough space to make road trips feel like a small victory parade. Add in its confident 4x4 capability and a reputation for long-term toughness, and you get a full-size SUV that's equal parts comfort, muscle, and dependability. This Suburban is the kind of rig that just makes everything feel easier.*Vehicle Sold "AS-IS"*The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.We pay cash for cars, even if you don't buy one from us! Talk to us today!

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
ENGINE VORTEC 5.3L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT SEQUENTIAL PORT FUEL INJECTION SFI E85 FLEXFUEL CAPABLE (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2013 Chevrolet Suburban