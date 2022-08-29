Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chrysler 200

59,691 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2013 Chrysler 200

2013 Chrysler 200

| SUNROOF | V6 ENGINE | CD PLAYER | HEATED SEATS |

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chrysler 200

| SUNROOF | V6 ENGINE | CD PLAYER | HEATED SEATS |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 9271624
  2. 9271624
  3. 9271624
  4. 9271624
  5. 9271624
  6. 9271624
  7. 9271624
  8. 9271624
  9. 9271624
  10. 9271624
  11. 9271624
  12. 9271624
  13. 9271624
  14. 9271624
  15. 9271624
  16. 9271624
  17. 9271624
  18. 9271624
  19. 9271624
  20. 9271624
  21. 9271624
  22. 9271624
  23. 9271624
  24. 9271624
  25. 9271624
  26. 9271624
  27. 9271624
  28. 9271624
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

59,691KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9271624
  • Stock #: 13-54520PC
  • VIN: 1C3CCBHG4DN754520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,691 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chrysler 200 S finished in Black exterior delivers a beautiful design finished in a thoughtful, exquisitely crafted interior and an exceptional driving experience! Powered by its 3.6L V6 engine that produces 283hp can get you from A to B quickly and in style! Includes voice commands, heated leather seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, navigation, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a sunroof, remote start, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, keyless entry, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2014 GMC Terrain SLE...
 84,413 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Terrain SLE...
 69,698 KM
$26,500 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 34,289 KM
$31,088 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory