UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. TPMS LIGHT ON.

2013 Dodge Charger

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Police

12088180

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

VIN 2C3CDXAG4DH619664

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 273166
  • Mileage 0 KM

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. TPMS LIGHT ON.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253

