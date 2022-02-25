Menu
2013 Dodge Charger

402,145 KM

Details Features

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

2013 Dodge Charger

2013 Dodge Charger

SE

2013 Dodge Charger

SE

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

402,145KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8274801
  Stock #: 11031AUXZ
  VIN: 2C3CDXBG2DH668456

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 402,145 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

