Menu
Account
Sign In
UNFIT OWNERSHIP -. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE.

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10664853
  2. 10664853
  3. 10664853
  4. 10664853
  5. 10664853
  6. 10664853
  7. 10664853
  8. 10664853
  9. 10664853
  10. 10664853
  11. 10664853
  12. 10664853
  13. 10664853
  14. 10664853
  15. 10664853
  16. 10664853
  17. 10664853
  18. 10664853
  19. 10664853
  20. 10664853
  21. 10664853
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG2DR652466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 259996
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP -. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS for sale in Innisfil, ON
2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan