2013 Dodge Journey

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
R/T

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
CALL
VIN 3C4PDDFG4DT597371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 267034
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253

2013 Dodge Journey