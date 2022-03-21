$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Toronto Auction
1-888-450-6224
2013 Dodge Journey
R.T
Location
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Listing ID: 8715476
- Stock #: 248638
- VIN: 3C4PDDFG0DT643214
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNFIT OWNERSHIP.FORMER POLICE VEHICLE.ENGINE LIGHT ON. COMES WITH NAVIGATION
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats
North Toronto Auction
