2013 Dodge Journey

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

R.T

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8715476
  Stock #: 248638
  VIN: 3C4PDDFG0DT643214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 248638
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP.FORMER POLICE VEHICLE.ENGINE LIGHT ON. COMES WITH NAVIGATION

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

