North Toronto Auction
2013 Ford Econoline
E150 WAG
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Listing ID: 9083848
- Stock #: 250940
- VIN: 1FMNE1BW2DDA55641
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLU
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE LIGHT ON.ELECTRIACAL PROBLEMS-NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REAOIRS.VEHICLE OWNED BY NTA.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
