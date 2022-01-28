Menu
2013 Ford Edge

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8192841
  Stock #: 246325
  VIN: 2FMDK4JC5DBA05416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 246325
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

COMES WITH NAVIGATION. CARFAX REPORTS 1 INCIDENT FOR $12123. AUCTION ANNOUNCED AS ACCIDENT REPAIR. JURISDICTIONS REGISTERED:NB&ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Keyless Entry,Navigation,Power Locks,Power Seats,Interior Colour: Black,Radio: AM-FM-Compact Disc

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

