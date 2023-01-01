2013 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10206051

10206051 Stock #: 255545

255545 VIN: 1FMCU0G96DUB33510

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour WHT

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.