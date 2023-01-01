Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Escape

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10441128
  2. 10441128
  3. 10441128
  4. 10441128
  5. 10441128
  6. 10441128
  7. 10441128
  8. 10441128
  9. 10441128
  10. 10441128
  11. 10441128
  12. 10441128
  13. 10441128
  14. 10441128
  15. 10441128
  16. 10441128
  17. 10441128
  18. 10441128
  19. 10441128
  20. 10441128
  21. 10441128
  22. 10441128
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10441128
  • Stock #: 259061
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G92DUC81397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT IS ON. OIL CHANGE REQUIRED.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Audi A3 Premium...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory