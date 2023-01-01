Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Escape

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 9742930
  2. 9742930
  3. 9742930
  4. 9742930
  5. 9742930
  6. 9742930
  7. 9742930
  8. 9742930
  9. 9742930
  10. 9742930
  11. 9742930
  12. 9742930
  13. 9742930
  14. 9742930
  15. 9742930
  16. 9742930
  17. 9742930
  18. 9742930
  19. 9742930
  20. 9742930
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 9742930
  • Stock #: 254708
  • VIN: 1FMCU0G94DUB26068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLU
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT IS ON.4 EXTRA TIRES NOT ON RIMS.CARFAX REPORTS 1 INCIDENTS FOR UNKNOWN AMOUNT.JURISDICTIONS REGISTERED:ON&QC

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2014 Ford F-150
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Impala
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory