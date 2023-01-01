Menu
Account
Sign In
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. ENGINE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON. OIL CHANGE REQUIRED LIGHT ON.

2013 Ford F-150

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-150

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10687818
  2. 10687818
  3. 10687818
  4. 10687818
  5. 10687818
  6. 10687818
  7. 10687818
  8. 10687818
  9. 10687818
  10. 10687818
  11. 10687818
  12. 10687818
  13. 10687818
  14. 10687818
  15. 10687818
  16. 10687818
  17. 10687818
  18. 10687818
  19. 10687818
  20. 10687818
  21. 10687818
  22. 10687818
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 1FTMF1CM3DKF50601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 260233
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. ENGINE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON. OIL CHANGE REQUIRED LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2006 Chevrolet HHR LS for sale in Innisfil, ON
2006 Chevrolet HHR LS 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW for sale in Innisfil, ON
2011 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 for sale in Innisfil, ON
2007 Dodge Ram 2500 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-150