2013 Ford F-150
2013 Ford F-150
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
Used
VIN 1FTMF1CM3DKF50601
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHT
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 260233
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. ENGINE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON. OIL CHANGE REQUIRED LIGHT ON.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Tilt Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
