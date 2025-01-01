Menu
Account
Sign In
TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ONBRAKE LIGHT ONTPMS LIGHT ON

2013 Ford F-150

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford F-150

SUPERCREW

Watch This Vehicle
13314119

2013 Ford F-150

SUPERCREW

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 13314119.767703939?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=25829
  2. 13314119
  3. 13314119
  4. 13314119
  5. 13314119
  6. 13314119
  7. 13314119
  8. 13314119
  9. 13314119
  10. 13314119
  11. 13314119
  12. 13314119
  13. 13314119
  14. 13314119
  15. 13314119
  16. 13314119
  17. 13314119
  18. 13314119
  19. 13314119
  20. 13314119
  21. 13314119
  22. 13314119
  23. 13314119
  24. 13314119
  25. 13314119
  26. 13314119
  27. 13314119
  28. 13314119
  29. 13314119
  30. 13314119
  31. 13314119
  32. 13314119
  33. 13314119
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1FTFW1EF8DKE84750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 284100
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ONBRAKE LIGHT ONTPMS LIGHT ON

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2011 HYUNDA SANTA FE GLS for sale in Innisfil, ON
2011 HYUNDA SANTA FE GLS 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 CHEVRO IMPALA LS for sale in Innisfil, ON
2011 CHEVRO IMPALA LS 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Nissan Altima for sale in Innisfil, ON
2008 Nissan Altima 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2013 Ford F-150