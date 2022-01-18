$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Toronto Auction
1-888-450-6224
2013 Ford Flex
2013 Ford Flex
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
1-888-450-6224
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 8140609
- Stock #: 901866
- VIN: 2FMGK5C8XDBD14326
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GRN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 901866
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN HALTON HILLS. UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD. STRUCTURAL DAMAGE-ALTERATION. TPMS LIGHT ON.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning,Electric Windows,Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Power Seats,Interior Colour: Grey,DashBoard Lights: TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitor System),Radio: AM-FM-Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From North Toronto Auction
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5