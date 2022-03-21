Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Focus

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Focus

2013 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Focus

SE

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 8741258
  2. 8741258
  3. 8741258
  4. 8741258
  5. 8741258
  6. 8741258
  7. 8741258
  8. 8741258
  9. 8741258
  10. 8741258
  11. 8741258
  12. 8741258
  13. 8741258
  14. 8741258
  15. 8741258
  16. 8741258
  17. 8741258
  18. 8741258
  19. 8741258
  20. 8741258
  21. 8741258
  22. 8741258
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8741258
  • Stock #: 248783
  • VIN: 1FADP3F2XDL256535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2018 RAM 1500
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus SE
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
1999 Cadillac Eldora...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

1-888-450-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-450-6224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory