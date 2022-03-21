Menu
2013 Ford Focus

0 KM

Details

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

SE

SE

Location

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

Used
  Listing ID: 8745944
  Stock #: 243707
  VIN: 1FADP3F23DL255985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. AIR CONDITIONING IS INOPERABLE . ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

