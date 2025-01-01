Menu
Account
Sign In
UNFIT OWNERSHIP -MUST TOW VEHICLE. OIL CHNAGE REQUIRED.

2013 Ford Fusion

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12712599

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12712599
  2. 12712599
  3. 12712599
  4. 12712599
  5. 12712599
  6. 12712599
  7. 12712599
  8. 12712599
  9. 12712599
  10. 12712599
  11. 12712599
  12. 12712599
  13. 12712599
  14. 12712599
  15. 12712599
  16. 12712599
  17. 12712599
  18. 12712599
  19. 12712599
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 3FA6P0T92DR115386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP -MUST TOW VEHICLE. OIL CHNAGE REQUIRED.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 CHEVRO EQUINOX LS for sale in Innisfil, ON
2014 CHEVRO EQUINOX LS 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Taurus Police Inte for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 Ford Taurus Police Inte 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2013 Ford Fusion